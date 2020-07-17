All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10918 West Calle del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10918 West Calle del Sol
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

10918 West Calle del Sol

10918 West Calle Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10918 West Calle Del Sol, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have any available units?
10918 West Calle del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10918 West Calle del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
10918 West Calle del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10918 West Calle del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 10918 West Calle del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol offer parking?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not offer parking.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have a pool?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have accessible units?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10918 West Calle del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 10918 West Calle del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pointe Vista
2045 W Butler Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College