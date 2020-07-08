All apartments in Phoenix
10905 W Minnezona Ave
10905 W Minnezona Ave

10905 West Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10905 West Minnezona Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camelback Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 4 bedroom house in new area with a RV gate. Located close to school! Perfect Location for a young family. Open Floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have any available units?
10905 W Minnezona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have?
Some of 10905 W Minnezona Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 W Minnezona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10905 W Minnezona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 W Minnezona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 W Minnezona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave offer parking?
No, 10905 W Minnezona Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 W Minnezona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have a pool?
No, 10905 W Minnezona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have accessible units?
No, 10905 W Minnezona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 W Minnezona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10905 W Minnezona Ave has units with dishwashers.

