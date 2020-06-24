All apartments in Phoenix
10822 N 33rd Pl
10822 N 33rd Pl

10822 N 33rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

10822 N 33rd Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tile and carpet throughout house. Nice courtyard to front door. Huge open floor plan with formal dining. Great room with tiled fireplace. MINUTES FROM ALL SCHOOLS AND FREEWAYS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have any available units?
10822 N 33rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10822 N 33rd Pl have?
Some of 10822 N 33rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10822 N 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10822 N 33rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 N 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl offers parking.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have a pool?
No, 10822 N 33rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 10822 N 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
