Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10822 N 33rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10822 N 33rd Pl
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10822 N 33rd Pl
10822 N 33rd Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10822 N 33rd Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tile and carpet throughout house. Nice courtyard to front door. Huge open floor plan with formal dining. Great room with tiled fireplace. MINUTES FROM ALL SCHOOLS AND FREEWAYS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have any available units?
10822 N 33rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10822 N 33rd Pl have?
Some of 10822 N 33rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10822 N 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
10822 N 33rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10822 N 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl offers parking.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have a pool?
No, 10822 N 33rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 10822 N 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 10822 N 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10822 N 33rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College