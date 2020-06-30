10821 North 15th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

New tile in all the right places! Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful maple cabinetry! Fireplace in the living room! Fresh paint! Washer and Dryer in unit! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom! Community pool! Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included!



Rent + $30 RUBS



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

-$250 pet deposit + 35 pet rent per pet ( Under 35lb )

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.