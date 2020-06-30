All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

10821 North 15th Lane

10821 North 15th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10821 North 15th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
New tile in all the right places! Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful maple cabinetry! Fireplace in the living room! Fresh paint! Washer and Dryer in unit! Spacious master bedroom and bathroom! Community pool! Close to great food and entertainment! Water, sewer, and trash included!

Rent + $30 RUBS

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
-$250 pet deposit + 35 pet rent per pet ( Under 35lb )
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10821 North 15th Lane have any available units?
10821 North 15th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10821 North 15th Lane have?
Some of 10821 North 15th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10821 North 15th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10821 North 15th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10821 North 15th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10821 North 15th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10821 North 15th Lane offer parking?
No, 10821 North 15th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10821 North 15th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10821 North 15th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10821 North 15th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10821 North 15th Lane has a pool.
Does 10821 North 15th Lane have accessible units?
No, 10821 North 15th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10821 North 15th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10821 North 15th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

