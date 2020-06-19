10814 North 16th Avenue

Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Modern Grey Interior, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony Exit, Breakfast Nook with Laundry Closet (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is), Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Updated Hall Bath, Master Suite and the list goes on! Let this unit speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.