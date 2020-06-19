All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

10814 North 16th Avenue

10814 North 16th Avenue · (480) 396-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10814 North 16th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Building B · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Rental Opportunity- Available Now! Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to I-17 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Modern Grey Interior, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace and Balcony Exit, Breakfast Nook with Laundry Closet (Washer/Dryer Included As-Is), Kitchen with Black Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Full Updated Hall Bath, Master Suite and the list goes on! Let this unit speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10814 North 16th Avenue have any available units?
10814 North 16th Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10814 North 16th Avenue have?
Some of 10814 North 16th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10814 North 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10814 North 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10814 North 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10814 North 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10814 North 16th Avenue offer parking?
No, 10814 North 16th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10814 North 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10814 North 16th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10814 North 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10814 North 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10814 North 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10814 North 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10814 North 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10814 North 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
