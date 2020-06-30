Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 108 E. Milada Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
108 E. Milada Dr.
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 E. Milada Dr.
108 East La Mirada Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
108 East La Mirada Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
La Mirada
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Plus Den Home IN Phoenix - 2 Bed plus a Den Phoenix Home
(RLNE5357679)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have any available units?
108 E. Milada Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 108 E. Milada Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
108 E. Milada Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 E. Milada Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 108 E. Milada Dr. offers parking.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have a pool?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have accessible units?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 E. Milada Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 E. Milada Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College