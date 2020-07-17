10725 W SOLANO Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished refrigerator

New Build Home 2020 Fully Furnished great location few Minutes to the West Gate Mall, Tanger Outlet, Cardinals Stadium, Dodger, White Sox Spring training Stadium and Top Golf, Beautiful single-story home with 3+ bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. This home sits on a large homesite within the community, on a pie shaped private lot. Step into the beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets and quartz countertops. A huge den/bonus room is the perfect additional space for anything you need. Additional features 8 ft. interior doors. All furniture are News This home is move-in ready! Must See It. THE FURNITURE IS OPTIONAL, WITHOUT IT THE MONTHLY PAYMENTS WILL DECREASE...