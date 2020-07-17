All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

10725 W SOLANO Drive

10725 West Solano Drive · (480) 889-2525
Location

10725 West Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Thoroughbred Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Build Home 2020 Fully Furnished great location few Minutes to the West Gate Mall, Tanger Outlet, Cardinals Stadium, Dodger, White Sox Spring training Stadium and Top Golf, Beautiful single-story home with 3+ bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. This home sits on a large homesite within the community, on a pie shaped private lot. Step into the beautiful gourmet kitchen featuring white shaker cabinets and quartz countertops. A huge den/bonus room is the perfect additional space for anything you need. Additional features 8 ft. interior doors. All furniture are News This home is move-in ready! Must See It. THE FURNITURE IS OPTIONAL, WITHOUT IT THE MONTHLY PAYMENTS WILL DECREASE...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
10725 W SOLANO Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 10725 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10725 W SOLANO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10725 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10725 W SOLANO Drive offers parking.
Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 W SOLANO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 10725 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10725 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 W SOLANO Drive has units with dishwashers.
