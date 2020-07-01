All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10713 West Montecito Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10713 West Montecito Avenue
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:34 PM

10713 West Montecito Avenue

10713 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10713 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Open and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom with lovely kitchen, freshly painted interior, tile in all the right places. Large bedrooms. Huge backyard with block fence. 2-car garage with automatic opener. Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties atÂ www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEEÂ ONQRENTALS.COMÂ FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have any available units?
10713 West Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10713 West Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10713 West Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10713 West Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10713 West Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10713 West Montecito Avenue offers parking.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10713 West Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 10713 West Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10713 West Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10713 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10713 West Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10713 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College