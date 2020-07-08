All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10710 West Glenrosa Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

10710 West Glenrosa Avenue

10710 West Glenrosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10710 West Glenrosa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have any available units?
10710 West Glenrosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10710 West Glenrosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue offer parking?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10710 West Glenrosa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College