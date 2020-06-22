All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10630 N 17TH Drive

10630 North 17th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10630 North 17th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 2bed/1bath 700 sq. ft. unit in single-level triplex. Quiet street & neighborhood w/covered off-street parking. Outside is a semi-private front porch, security screen door, and private lockable storage unit. Inside, many upgrades including paint, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, kitchen shelving, & ceramic tiled floors w/decorative transitions room to room. Sturdy kitchen countertops & cabinets, electric stove w/ hood, dishwasher & refrigerator. Lots of storage w/good sized coat closet & food pantry closet. Large bedrooms w/nice closets. Beautifully remodeled, bathroom sports new paint, bright modern light fixture, wall-mounted storage unit, curved shower rod, recessed lighting, & a refurbished tub. Tenant to verify all facts/figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 N 17TH Drive have any available units?
10630 N 17TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10630 N 17TH Drive have?
Some of 10630 N 17TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10630 N 17TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10630 N 17TH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 N 17TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10630 N 17TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10630 N 17TH Drive offer parking?
No, 10630 N 17TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10630 N 17TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 N 17TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 N 17TH Drive have a pool?
No, 10630 N 17TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10630 N 17TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10630 N 17TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 N 17TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10630 N 17TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
