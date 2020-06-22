10630 N 17TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 2bed/1bath 700 sq. ft. unit in single-level triplex. Quiet street & neighborhood w/covered off-street parking. Outside is a semi-private front porch, security screen door, and private lockable storage unit. Inside, many upgrades including paint, smooth ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, kitchen shelving, & ceramic tiled floors w/decorative transitions room to room. Sturdy kitchen countertops & cabinets, electric stove w/ hood, dishwasher & refrigerator. Lots of storage w/good sized coat closet & food pantry closet. Large bedrooms w/nice closets. Beautifully remodeled, bathroom sports new paint, bright modern light fixture, wall-mounted storage unit, curved shower rod, recessed lighting, & a refurbished tub. Tenant to verify all facts/figures.