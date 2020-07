Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous REMODEL in peaceful Cul-de Sac. Enjoy Pointe Tapatio Resort living with 2 heated community pools! This move-in ready home is light, bright and spacious with modern ceiling fans and skylights throughout. You will find all appliances are brand new! RENT INCLUDES water, sewer, trash and basic cable!Nestled at the base of North Mountain Preserve you'll be walking distance from the hiking trails.