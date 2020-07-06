10610 S. 48th St. #2078

Amenities
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Desert Foothills Condo - Great 2nd story, single level, 2 master bedroom, 2 master bath condo. Good condition. Patio balcony off great room overlooking the pool.Extra storage area on balcony. Close to everything, shopping, freeway access, schools, restaurants. Clubhouse, 2 pools, 2 spas make this resort living at its best.
To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
No Utilities Included in rent
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only (Under 35lbs.)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)
Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3753138)