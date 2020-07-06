All apartments in Phoenix
10610 S. 48th St. #2078

10610 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10610 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Desert Foothills Condo - Great 2nd story, single level, 2 master bedroom, 2 master bath condo. Good condition. Patio balcony off great room overlooking the pool.Extra storage area on balcony. Close to everything, shopping, freeway access, schools, restaurants. Clubhouse, 2 pools, 2 spas make this resort living at its best.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
No Utilities Included in rent
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only (Under 35lbs.)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3753138)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have any available units?
10610 S. 48th St. #2078 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have?
Some of 10610 S. 48th St. #2078's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 currently offering any rent specials?
10610 S. 48th St. #2078 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 is pet friendly.
Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 offer parking?
No, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 does not offer parking.
Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have a pool?
Yes, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 has a pool.
Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have accessible units?
No, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 does not have accessible units.
Does 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10610 S. 48th St. #2078 does not have units with dishwashers.

