10610 S. 48th St. #2078

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool clubhouse extra storage

2 Bedroom - 2 Bath - Desert Foothills Condo - Great 2nd story, single level, 2 master bedroom, 2 master bath condo. Good condition. Patio balcony off great room overlooking the pool.Extra storage area on balcony. Close to everything, shopping, freeway access, schools, restaurants. Clubhouse, 2 pools, 2 spas make this resort living at its best.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

No Utilities Included in rent

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only (Under 35lbs.)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3753138)