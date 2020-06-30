All apartments in Phoenix
10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental

10609 North 39th Way · No Longer Available
Location

10609 North 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cavalier Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Furnished 4 bedroom Tuscany Home - Fully frnished rental! Great location! Newer home 4 beds, 3 baths, open layout. Backyard perfect for entertaining with gas fireplace/outdoor kitchen, water fountains. Close to entertainment, airport, downtown, Old Town Scottsdale, Cardinals/NFL stadium & Phoenix open. Home built in 2007 and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features 10 FT ceiling's, updated kitchen, 2 large master suites with private bathrooms, travertine tile/wood throughout. Backyard features a great party patio with plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have any available units?
10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have?
Some of 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental currently offering any rent specials?
10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental pet-friendly?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental offer parking?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental does not offer parking.
Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have a pool?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental does not have a pool.
Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have accessible units?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental does not have units with dishwashers.

