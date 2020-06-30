10609 N 39th way - Shea Frunished Rental

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace some paid utils furnished

Furnished 4 bedroom Tuscany Home - Fully frnished rental! Great location! Newer home 4 beds, 3 baths, open layout. Backyard perfect for entertaining with gas fireplace/outdoor kitchen, water fountains. Close to entertainment, airport, downtown, Old Town Scottsdale, Cardinals/NFL stadium & Phoenix open. Home built in 2007 and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Home features 10 FT ceiling's, updated kitchen, 2 large master suites with private bathrooms, travertine tile/wood throughout. Backyard features a great party patio with plenty of space for entertaining or relaxing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5609793)