Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10528 West Preston Lane
Last updated December 14 2019 at 10:38 PM

10528 West Preston Lane

10528 West Preston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10528 West Preston Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Estrella Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 West Preston Lane have any available units?
10528 West Preston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10528 West Preston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10528 West Preston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 West Preston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10528 West Preston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane offer parking?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane have a pool?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane have accessible units?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10528 West Preston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10528 West Preston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

