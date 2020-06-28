Rent Calculator
10528 W POMO Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:01 AM
10528 W POMO Street
10528 West Pomo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10528 West Pomo Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Estrella Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!! MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MORE!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10528 W POMO Street have any available units?
10528 W POMO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10528 W POMO Street have?
Some of 10528 W POMO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10528 W POMO Street currently offering any rent specials?
10528 W POMO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 W POMO Street pet-friendly?
No, 10528 W POMO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 10528 W POMO Street offer parking?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not offer parking.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have a pool?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not have a pool.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have accessible units?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10528 W POMO Street has units with dishwashers.
