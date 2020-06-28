All apartments in Phoenix
10528 W POMO Street
10528 W POMO Street

10528 West Pomo Street · No Longer Available
Location

10528 West Pomo Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Estrella Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!! MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND MORE!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10528 W POMO Street have any available units?
10528 W POMO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10528 W POMO Street have?
Some of 10528 W POMO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 W POMO Street currently offering any rent specials?
10528 W POMO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 W POMO Street pet-friendly?
No, 10528 W POMO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10528 W POMO Street offer parking?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not offer parking.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have a pool?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not have a pool.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have accessible units?
No, 10528 W POMO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 W POMO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10528 W POMO Street has units with dishwashers.
