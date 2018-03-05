10506 West Toronto Way

Amenities

This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large great room, eat-in kitchen, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, wood blinds, ceiling fans, nice covered patio and large backyard with grass island and much more! This one won't last long at this price!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now

