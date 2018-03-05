All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10506 West Toronto Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10506 West Toronto Way
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:40 PM

10506 West Toronto Way

10506 West Toronto Way · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10506 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Estrella Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME! 99th. Ave. & Lower Buckeye - CALL TODAY!

This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large great room, eat-in kitchen, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings, wood blinds, ceiling fans, nice covered patio and large backyard with grass island and much more! This one won't last long at this price!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,618.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 West Toronto Way have any available units?
10506 West Toronto Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10506 West Toronto Way currently offering any rent specials?
10506 West Toronto Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 West Toronto Way pet-friendly?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way offer parking?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way does not offer parking.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way have a pool?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way does not have a pool.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way have accessible units?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10506 West Toronto Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10506 West Toronto Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10506 West Toronto Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10506 West Toronto Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity