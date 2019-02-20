Rent Calculator
Last updated March 22 2020 at 11:07 PM
1 of 22
1044 E PUEBLO Road
1044 East Pueblo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1044 East Pueblo Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Split Floorplan, Close to 51 Freeway, Very nice, clean and ready for move in. New wood type tile floors in Master, Freshly painted (march 2020) ready foir immediate move in
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have any available units?
1044 E PUEBLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have?
Some of 1044 E PUEBLO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1044 E PUEBLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
1044 E PUEBLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 E PUEBLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 1044 E PUEBLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road offer parking?
No, 1044 E PUEBLO Road does not offer parking.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 E PUEBLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have a pool?
No, 1044 E PUEBLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have accessible units?
No, 1044 E PUEBLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 E PUEBLO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 E PUEBLO Road has units with dishwashers.
