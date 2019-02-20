1044 E PUEBLO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Split Floorplan, Close to 51 Freeway, Very nice, clean and ready for move in. New wood type tile floors in Master, Freshly painted (march 2020) ready foir immediate move in