All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10435 W PASADENA Avenue.
10435 W PASADENA Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10435 W PASADENA Avenue
10435 West Pasadena Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10435 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**We have an approved application** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with new carpet and paint throughout. Call regarding pets. Sorry, no cats. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have any available units?
10435 W PASADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have?
Some of 10435 W PASADENA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10435 W PASADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10435 W PASADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 W PASADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue offer parking?
No, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have a pool?
No, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 W PASADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 W PASADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
