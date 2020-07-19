Rent Calculator
10430 W OREGON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
10430 W OREGON Avenue
10430 West Oregon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10430 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85307
Larissa
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
single story house with open and spacious tile. House has a lots of windows for natural light. Close and quick access to 101.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have any available units?
10430 W OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 10430 W OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10430 W OREGON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10430 W OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue offer parking?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10430 W OREGON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10430 W OREGON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
