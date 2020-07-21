All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10425 W WOOD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10425 W WOOD Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

10425 W WOOD Street

10425 West Wood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10425 West Wood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVED IN READY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS, UPGRADED CABINETS AND STAIR RAILS. 4 BEDROOMS, LOFT AREA, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS, 2 CAR GARAGE, HUGE BACKYARD, CLOSE TO PARKS AND SHOPPING AREA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 W WOOD Street have any available units?
10425 W WOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10425 W WOOD Street have?
Some of 10425 W WOOD Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 W WOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
10425 W WOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 W WOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 10425 W WOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10425 W WOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 10425 W WOOD Street offers parking.
Does 10425 W WOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 W WOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 W WOOD Street have a pool?
No, 10425 W WOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 10425 W WOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 10425 W WOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 W WOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10425 W WOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College