Phoenix, AZ
10413 W Calle Del Oro Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:25 AM

10413 W Calle Del Oro Street

10413 West Calle De Oro · No Longer Available
Location

10413 West Calle De Oro, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The interior includes tile flooring and carpeting with a detailed stone fireplace adding great character! Open and airy floor plan with upgraded lighting feature throughout! Find a lease that fits your lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have any available units?
10413 W Calle Del Oro Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have?
Some of 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street currently offering any rent specials?
10413 W Calle Del Oro Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street pet-friendly?
No, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street offer parking?
Yes, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street offers parking.
Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have a pool?
No, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street does not have a pool.
Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have accessible units?
No, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 W Calle Del Oro Street has units with dishwashers.

