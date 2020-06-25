All apartments in Phoenix
10411 N 9th Street
10411 N 9th Street

10411 North 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10411 North 9th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely clean townhome in great location with super yard. Home is 2 story with wood tile floors and near new paint. very spacious & well located for happy living. Good size rooms for all. LET''S DO IT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 N 9th Street have any available units?
10411 N 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 N 9th Street have?
Some of 10411 N 9th Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 N 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10411 N 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 N 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10411 N 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10411 N 9th Street offer parking?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have a pool?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10411 N 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
