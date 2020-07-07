All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10411 N 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10411 N 9th Street
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:42 PM

10411 N 9th Street

10411 N 9th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10411 N 9th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Pointe Tapatio

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely clean townhome in great location with super yard. Home is 2 story with wood tile floors and near new paint. very spacious & well located for happy living. Good size rooms for all. LET''S DO IT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 N 9th Street have any available units?
10411 N 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 N 9th Street have?
Some of 10411 N 9th Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 N 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10411 N 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 N 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10411 N 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10411 N 9th Street offer parking?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have a pool?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 10411 N 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 N 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10411 N 9th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College