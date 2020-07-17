All apartments in Phoenix
10410 W Pioneer Street
10410 W Pioneer Street

10410 West Pioneer Street · No Longer Available
Location

10410 West Pioneer Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
View This Homes' Floorplan In The Photo Gallery
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,661 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home

(RLNE4671781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 W Pioneer Street have any available units?
10410 W Pioneer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10410 W Pioneer Street have?
Some of 10410 W Pioneer Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 W Pioneer Street currently offering any rent specials?
10410 W Pioneer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 W Pioneer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10410 W Pioneer Street is pet friendly.
Does 10410 W Pioneer Street offer parking?
Yes, 10410 W Pioneer Street offers parking.
Does 10410 W Pioneer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10410 W Pioneer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 W Pioneer Street have a pool?
Yes, 10410 W Pioneer Street has a pool.
Does 10410 W Pioneer Street have accessible units?
No, 10410 W Pioneer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 W Pioneer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 W Pioneer Street has units with dishwashers.
