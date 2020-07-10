All apartments in Phoenix
10409 W MIAMI Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

10409 W MIAMI Street

10409 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

10409 West Miami Street, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Newer tile throughout the house. Nice eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. Refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Great covered patio overlooking large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 W MIAMI Street have any available units?
10409 W MIAMI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10409 W MIAMI Street have?
Some of 10409 W MIAMI Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 W MIAMI Street currently offering any rent specials?
10409 W MIAMI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 W MIAMI Street pet-friendly?
No, 10409 W MIAMI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10409 W MIAMI Street offer parking?
Yes, 10409 W MIAMI Street offers parking.
Does 10409 W MIAMI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 W MIAMI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 W MIAMI Street have a pool?
No, 10409 W MIAMI Street does not have a pool.
Does 10409 W MIAMI Street have accessible units?
No, 10409 W MIAMI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 W MIAMI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 W MIAMI Street has units with dishwashers.

