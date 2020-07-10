10409 W MIAMI Street

Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Newer tile throughout the house. Nice eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar. Refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Great covered patio overlooking large yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
