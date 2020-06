Amenities

UPDATING IS COMPLETE!!! This beautiful and elegant Spanish townhouse is in a resort community surrounded by mountains and lush, mature landscaping. Be the first to enjoy the new Kitchen SS appliances and quartz counter tops. All new flooring too! Great location with large replanted and repaved, private patio with mountain views! Enjoy hiking, swimming in 3 community pools, and golfing. You will feel like you are on vacation!! Small pets only.