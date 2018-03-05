All apartments in Phoenix
1038 North 16th Street

1038 N 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

1038 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

This fantastic 1BR 1BA unit in Downtown Phoenix is just minutes from public transit, shopping, restaurants and more!
You'll find tile flooring and window blinds throughout to help keep cool. Bright windows and spacious living space. The bedroom and bath are nicely sized. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 North 16th Street have any available units?
1038 North 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1038 North 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1038 North 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 North 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 North 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1038 North 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1038 North 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 North 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1038 North 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 North 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 North 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 North 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
