All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:33 AM

1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive

1037 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1037 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath- this home features all tile throughout - plantation shutters, private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College