Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:33 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive
1037 East Villa Maria Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1037 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath- this home features all tile throughout - plantation shutters, private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive offers parking.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
