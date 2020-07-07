10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue

10355 West Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353 Sunset Farms
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bdrm 2 bath home located in Sunset Farms Subdivision. Spacious kitchen and eat in area open to the living room. Split floor plan. Master bedroom features separate tub and shower with walk in closet. Beautiful laminate counter tops. Low maintenance front and back yard. Backyard has a huge covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
