Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue

10355 West Southgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10355 West Southgate Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Sunset Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 bdrm 2 bath home located in Sunset Farms Subdivision. Spacious kitchen and eat in area open to the living room. Split floor plan. Master bedroom features separate tub and shower with walk in closet. Beautiful laminate counter tops. Low maintenance front and back yard. Backyard has a huge covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have any available units?
10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have?
Some of 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10355 W SOUTHGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

