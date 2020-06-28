All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:29 PM

10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

10344 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10344 West Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Look no further! Newer Home located in the beautiful community of Fairway Villas. This well-designed two-story home features Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including fridge This home 3 master bedrooms all with their own en-suite bathroom, 2 have walk in closets. In addition there is a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Home also has 2 car garage, inside laundry - washer/dryer included. Loaded with incredible features. Nice tile throughout, upgraded carpet & pad, brushed nickel fixtures, and a patio with a view - no homes behind. Close to freeways and Westgate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College