10344 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Look no further! Newer Home located in the beautiful community of Fairway Villas. This well-designed two-story home features Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances including fridge This home 3 master bedrooms all with their own en-suite bathroom, 2 have walk in closets. In addition there is a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Home also has 2 car garage, inside laundry - washer/dryer included. Loaded with incredible features. Nice tile throughout, upgraded carpet & pad, brushed nickel fixtures, and a patio with a view - no homes behind. Close to freeways and Westgate