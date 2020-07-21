OWNER/AGENT offers this:Prime Uptown location! Very spacious condo with dual masters with walk in closets. Just remodeled with new wood look tile throughout. New kitchen cabinets & Quartz counters. Ceiling fans & barn doors.Huge covered front courtyard & small backyard with a covered patio as well. Private laundry and storage room off courtyard.Community pool & 1 covered parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have any available units?
1030 E BETHANY HOME Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have?
Some of 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E BETHANY HOME Road is not currently offering any rent specials.