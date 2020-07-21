All apartments in Phoenix
1030 E BETHANY HOME Road
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1030 E BETHANY HOME Road

1030 East Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

1030 East Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
OWNER/AGENT offers this:Prime Uptown location! Very spacious condo with dual masters with walk in closets. Just remodeled with new wood look tile throughout. New kitchen cabinets & Quartz counters. Ceiling fans & barn doors.Huge covered front courtyard & small backyard with a covered patio as well. Private laundry and storage room off courtyard.Community pool & 1 covered parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have any available units?
1030 E BETHANY HOME Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have?
Some of 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road currently offering any rent specials?
1030 E BETHANY HOME Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road pet-friendly?
No, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road offer parking?
Yes, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road offers parking.
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have a pool?
Yes, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road has a pool.
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have accessible units?
No, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 E BETHANY HOME Road has units with dishwashers.
