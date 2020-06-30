All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue

1028 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1028 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, spacious two bedroom, two bath patio home ~ Living Room has Fireplace ~ Tile and Wood Floors Through out House ~ Arcadia Doors off Dining Room & Master Bedroom ~ Back Patio area to enjoy the outside ~ Two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College