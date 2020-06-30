1028 E CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Nice, spacious two bedroom, two bath patio home ~ Living Room has Fireplace ~ Tile and Wood Floors Through out House ~ Arcadia Doors off Dining Room & Master Bedroom ~ Back Patio area to enjoy the outside ~ Two car garage.