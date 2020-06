Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully renovated 3 bed and 2 bath. A truly move in ready patio home. New cabinets in bathrooms and kitchen as well as new countertops and backsplash in kitchen. New stainless steel appliances including fridge, plus washer and dryer. Roof was recoated on 10/01/2018. Ac unit was replaced on 2013. Fresh paint, new toilets. New ceramic tile, new carpet. Too many things to mention. You must see it.