Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

1026 E PIERCE Street

1026 East Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1026 East Pierce Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Garfield Historic District! Charm and Character house with lovely porch. Walking distance to new Welcome Diner and Gallo Blanco as well U of A, Bio Technical Complex and AZ Center. Just remodeled November 2017!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 E PIERCE Street have any available units?
1026 E PIERCE Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 E PIERCE Street have?
Some of 1026 E PIERCE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 E PIERCE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E PIERCE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E PIERCE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1026 E PIERCE Street offer parking?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1026 E PIERCE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E PIERCE Street have a pool?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 E PIERCE Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E PIERCE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 E PIERCE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
