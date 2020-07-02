Rent Calculator
1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46
1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46
1025 East Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1025 East Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Small dog okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have any available units?
1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 is pet friendly.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 offer parking?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not offer parking.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have a pool?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not have a pool.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 E Highland Ave Unit 46 does not have units with air conditioning.
