Phoenix, AZ
1024 East Frye Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:21 PM

1024 East Frye Road

1024 East Frye Road · No Longer Available
Location

1024 East Frye Road, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gate code 8028

Single family 2 level home with a great floor plan, in a gated community. Dining room w vaulted ceiling and tile floor. Living room w 20 ft vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves. Family room w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves. Family room w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves and tile floor. Large kitchen w lots of cabinets, tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave & pantry closet. Inside laundry room washer and dryer included. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Master bedroom upstairs w/ceiling fan & walk-in closet. Master bath w separate tub/shower, double sinks & tile floor. 2 car garage w auto opener. No front yard /Desert rear yard. Community pool. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,968.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 East Frye Road have any available units?
1024 East Frye Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 East Frye Road have?
Some of 1024 East Frye Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 East Frye Road currently offering any rent specials?
1024 East Frye Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 East Frye Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 East Frye Road is pet friendly.
Does 1024 East Frye Road offer parking?
Yes, 1024 East Frye Road offers parking.
Does 1024 East Frye Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 East Frye Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 East Frye Road have a pool?
Yes, 1024 East Frye Road has a pool.
Does 1024 East Frye Road have accessible units?
No, 1024 East Frye Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 East Frye Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 East Frye Road has units with dishwashers.
