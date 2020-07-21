1024 East Frye Road

Amenities
Gate code 8028
Single family 2 level home with a great floor plan, in a gated community. Dining room w vaulted ceiling and tile floor. Living room w 20 ft vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and plant shelves. Family room w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves. Family room w vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelves and tile floor. Large kitchen w lots of cabinets, tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave & pantry closet. Inside laundry room washer and dryer included. Bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Master bedroom upstairs w/ceiling fan & walk-in closet. Master bath w separate tub/shower, double sinks & tile floor. 2 car garage w auto opener. No front yard /Desert rear yard. Community pool. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,968.75, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.