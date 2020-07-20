All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 10233 W Windsor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10233 W Windsor Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10233 W Windsor Boulevard

10233 West Windsor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10233 West Windsor Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85307

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,365 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE4677569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have any available units?
10233 W Windsor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10233 W Windsor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10233 W Windsor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 W Windsor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard offer parking?
No, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10233 W Windsor Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 10233 W Windsor Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College