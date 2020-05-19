1017 E Bethany Home Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

No Application Fees! Beautifully remodeled single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix home. This home sits on a near quarter acre lot in the desirable central corridor Phoenix neighborhood of Marlen Grove! Upgraded interior includes vaulted beamed ceilings, modern light fixtures and neutral paint. Open kitchen complete w/ white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, beautiful back-splash, granite counter-tops, & massive center island. Gorgeous master bedroom has a sitting room, elegant full bath w/ dual sinks, soaker tub, step-in shower, & walk-in closet. Huge laundry room w/tons of storage & sink! Large backyard with RV gate, large grass area and separate rock area and patio.