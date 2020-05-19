All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

1017 E Bethany Home Road

1017 East Bethany Home Road · No Longer Available
Location

1017 East Bethany Home Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
No Application Fees! Beautifully remodeled single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix home. This home sits on a near quarter acre lot in the desirable central corridor Phoenix neighborhood of Marlen Grove! Upgraded interior includes vaulted beamed ceilings, modern light fixtures and neutral paint. Open kitchen complete w/ white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, beautiful back-splash, granite counter-tops, & massive center island. Gorgeous master bedroom has a sitting room, elegant full bath w/ dual sinks, soaker tub, step-in shower, & walk-in closet. Huge laundry room w/tons of storage & sink! Large backyard with RV gate, large grass area and separate rock area and patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have any available units?
1017 E Bethany Home Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have?
Some of 1017 E Bethany Home Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 E Bethany Home Road currently offering any rent specials?
1017 E Bethany Home Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 E Bethany Home Road pet-friendly?
No, 1017 E Bethany Home Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road offer parking?
Yes, 1017 E Bethany Home Road offers parking.
Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 E Bethany Home Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have a pool?
No, 1017 E Bethany Home Road does not have a pool.
Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have accessible units?
No, 1017 E Bethany Home Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 E Bethany Home Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 E Bethany Home Road has units with dishwashers.

