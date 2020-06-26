All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue

1015 East Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 East Charleston Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOUSE FOR RENT IN NORTH PHOENIX, SUPER 2 BED 2 BATH, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM ,WOOD AND TILE FLOORING. CUSTOM TWO TONE PAINT AND DOUBLE SINKS IN THE FULL MASTER BATH. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have any available units?
1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have?
Some of 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
