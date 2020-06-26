1015 E CHARLESTON Avenue

GORGEOUS HOUSE FOR RENT IN NORTH PHOENIX, SUPER 2 BED 2 BATH, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM ,WOOD AND TILE FLOORING. CUSTOM TWO TONE PAINT AND DOUBLE SINKS IN THE FULL MASTER BATH. MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
