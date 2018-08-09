Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
10138 W CORDES Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10138 W CORDES Road
10138 West Cordes Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10138 West Cordes Road, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic rental home! Close to everything - shopping, entertainment etc. Large back yard. Spacious kitchen with island. All appliances except washer and dryer provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10138 W CORDES Road have any available units?
10138 W CORDES Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10138 W CORDES Road have?
Some of 10138 W CORDES Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10138 W CORDES Road currently offering any rent specials?
10138 W CORDES Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10138 W CORDES Road pet-friendly?
No, 10138 W CORDES Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 10138 W CORDES Road offer parking?
No, 10138 W CORDES Road does not offer parking.
Does 10138 W CORDES Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10138 W CORDES Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10138 W CORDES Road have a pool?
No, 10138 W CORDES Road does not have a pool.
Does 10138 W CORDES Road have accessible units?
No, 10138 W CORDES Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10138 W CORDES Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10138 W CORDES Road has units with dishwashers.
