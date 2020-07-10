Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1013 W Mission Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1013 W Mission Ln
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 W Mission Ln
1013 West Mission Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1013 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM AND MASTER BATH. COURTYARD STYLE ENTRANCE, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE COVERED PATIO AND NICE YARD AREA FOR OUTDOOR ENJOYMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 W Mission Ln have any available units?
1013 W Mission Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 W Mission Ln have?
Some of 1013 W Mission Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 W Mission Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W Mission Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W Mission Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 W Mission Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1013 W Mission Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1013 W Mission Ln offers parking.
Does 1013 W Mission Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 W Mission Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W Mission Ln have a pool?
No, 1013 W Mission Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W Mission Ln have accessible units?
No, 1013 W Mission Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W Mission Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 W Mission Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College