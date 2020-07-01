Rent Calculator
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM
1010 W SEQUOIA Drive
1010 West Sequoia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 West Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
VERY NICE 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME.VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANT SHELVES, 2 CARGARAGE. FRESH PAINT AND NEWER CARPET.LISTER WRITES LEASE, CALL IF I CAN HELP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have any available units?
1010 W SEQUOIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have?
Some of 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W SEQUOIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive offers parking.
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have a pool?
No, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 W SEQUOIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
