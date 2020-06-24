All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 3 2019

1009 S. 1st Ave # 2

1009 South 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1009 South 1st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath All utilities included! Downtown & Cozy. Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 - Subdivision: Montgomery,

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Complete remodel from the ceiling to the Floors. New ac unit windows, fans cabinets its all
been recently redone. Nestled within walking distance from all the down town life style. Wont last long. Text or Call Ryan today 602-400-5090

Cross Streets: Central and Buckeye Directions: West to 1st Ave., then turn North on 1st Ave to property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4025350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have any available units?
1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1009 S. 1st Ave # 2 has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
