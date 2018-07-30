All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

1008 W KRISTAL Way

1008 West Kristal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1008 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single level 4 bed house in great North Central neighborhood. Desert front, huge back yard with covered patio.New carpet, paint and blinds throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
1008 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 1008 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not offer parking.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
