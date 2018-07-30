Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
/
1008 W KRISTAL Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1008 W KRISTAL Way
1008 West Kristal Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1008 West Kristal Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single level 4 bed house in great North Central neighborhood. Desert front, huge back yard with covered patio.New carpet, paint and blinds throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have any available units?
1008 W KRISTAL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have?
Some of 1008 W KRISTAL Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1008 W KRISTAL Way currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W KRISTAL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W KRISTAL Way pet-friendly?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way offer parking?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not offer parking.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have a pool?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have accessible units?
No, 1008 W KRISTAL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W KRISTAL Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W KRISTAL Way has units with dishwashers.
