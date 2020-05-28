All apartments in Phoenix
1008 W CLARENDON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1008 W CLARENDON Avenue

1008 West Clarendon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 West Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR, 2 bath, remodeled house in Central Phoenix. 1 car garage, and an RV gate. Two new French doors, one from the dining area and one from a BR, open to a landscaped back yard and large covered patio. This house is equipped with quartz countertops and all Stainless Steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. Recessed lights in the main part of the house. 2 baths are totally new, with marble tile. Washer and dryer in the garage. Polished concrete floors, with faux wood blinds and ceiling fans in every room. Professionally painted, inside and out. Timer for watering system in the back and in the front. Close to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, museums, sport events, by walking, biking, bus or light-rail. Great house, great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have any available units?
1008 W CLARENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have?
Some of 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1008 W CLARENDON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 W CLARENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
