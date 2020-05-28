1008 W CLARENDON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR, 2 bath, remodeled house in Central Phoenix. 1 car garage, and an RV gate. Two new French doors, one from the dining area and one from a BR, open to a landscaped back yard and large covered patio. This house is equipped with quartz countertops and all Stainless Steel appliances, including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. Recessed lights in the main part of the house. 2 baths are totally new, with marble tile. Washer and dryer in the garage. Polished concrete floors, with faux wood blinds and ceiling fans in every room. Professionally painted, inside and out. Timer for watering system in the back and in the front. Close to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, museums, sport events, by walking, biking, bus or light-rail. Great house, great location.