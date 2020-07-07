1006 N 12th Street

Gorgeous casita in the historic district of downtown Phoenix! 1 bedroom one bath, wood laminate flooring with a carport and lovely white picket fence. Bathroom is upgraded with a tiled shower! Don't miss out as this will go FAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
