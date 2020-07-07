All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:41 AM

1006 N 12th Street

1006 N 12th St · No Longer Available
Location

1006 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Gorgeous casita in the historic district of downtown Phoenix! 1 bedroom one bath, wood laminate flooring with a carport and lovely white picket fence. Bathroom is upgraded with a tiled shower! Don't miss out as this will go FAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 N 12th Street have any available units?
1006 N 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 N 12th Street have?
Some of 1006 N 12th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 N 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 N 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 N 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 N 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1006 N 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1006 N 12th Street offers parking.
Does 1006 N 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 N 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 N 12th Street have a pool?
No, 1006 N 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 N 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 N 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 N 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 N 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

