All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1006 E PIERSON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1006 E PIERSON Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:59 AM

1006 E PIERSON Street

1006 East Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1006 East Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Area! Hardwood Floors, Tastefully Painted, Large Backyard Big Family room added off the back. SPACIOUS INSIDE LAUNDRY. Just minutes from shopping and dining. Three bedroom home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have any available units?
1006 E PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 E PIERSON Street have?
Some of 1006 E PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 E PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 E PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 E PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street offer parking?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 E PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College