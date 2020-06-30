Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1006 E PIERSON Street
1006 E PIERSON Street
1006 East Pierson Street
·
Location
1006 East Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Area! Hardwood Floors, Tastefully Painted, Large Backyard Big Family room added off the back. SPACIOUS INSIDE LAUNDRY. Just minutes from shopping and dining. Three bedroom home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have any available units?
1006 E PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 E PIERSON Street have?
Some of 1006 E PIERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 E PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 E PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 E PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street offer parking?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 E PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 E PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 E PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.
