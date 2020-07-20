All apartments in Phoenix
10052 W Preston Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10052 W Preston Lane

10052 West Preston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10052 West Preston Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Charming Home with an Elegant Charm
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,745 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated w

(RLNE4715996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10052 W Preston Lane have any available units?
10052 W Preston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 10052 W Preston Lane have?
Some of 10052 W Preston Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10052 W Preston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10052 W Preston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10052 W Preston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10052 W Preston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10052 W Preston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10052 W Preston Lane offers parking.
Does 10052 W Preston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10052 W Preston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10052 W Preston Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10052 W Preston Lane has a pool.
Does 10052 W Preston Lane have accessible units?
No, 10052 W Preston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10052 W Preston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10052 W Preston Lane has units with dishwashers.
