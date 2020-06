Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Super spacious and all the room you need. Welcome home to this fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Newer carpet and two tone interior paint. Open and spacious kitchen and all appliances. Enjoy the breakfast bar for the quick meals. Floorplan is great for entertaining. Master Bedroom has separate shower and garden tub, great for relaxation! All other bedrooms are split from the Master Bedroom. All of this plus a low maintenance yard. A must see! Call today for your private tour!