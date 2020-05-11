All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

10031 West Montecito Avenue

10031 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10031 West Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have any available units?
10031 West Montecito Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 10031 West Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10031 West Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10031 West Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10031 West Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue offer parking?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10031 West Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10031 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

